Spring-Like Warmth for Second Weekend in a Row

It has been an absolutely beautiful March weekend with temperatures Saturday warming into the 50s, and on Sunday into the low to mid 60s! The only downfall to the weekend has been the wind, at times gusting to 35 mph. Gusty winds will continue through the rest of Sunday evening, picking right back up during the day on Monday.

This has been the second warm and dry weekend in a row with highs warming into the 50s and 60s. The warm air will continue Monday, but widespread rainfall arrives by morning, lasting through much evening and into the first half of the night. So, if you haven’t already, get out and enjoy the rest of Sunday evening as the sun won’t set until a little before 7pm tonight.