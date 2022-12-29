Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon warmed well above the forecast high, reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Rockford’s high temperature officially reached 61 degrees. It felt more like a Spring day rather than a late December afternoon!

It’s quite amazing the change in weather in just over a week. Last Thursday temperatures were falling into the single digits above and below zero, with wind chills well below zero! The cold then continued into the Christmas weekend before a slow climb in temperatures Monday and Tuesday.

The added sunshine and quickly melting snow really helped with the warmth, along with the breezy south wind. Temperatures are expected to remain mild through the rest of the evening, holding steady in the 50s. Cloud cover will be on the increase ahead of a cold front that’ll pass after Midnight Thursday. This will bring a small chance for some drizzle and light rain showers during that time.

Winds will turn to the west behind the front with temperatures dropping into the low 30s Friday morning. Highs Friday afternoon are expected to reach the upper 30s to low 40s. We should also see a little more sunshine during the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies Friday night. Temperatures through the weekend will stay in the low to mid 40s.