Sprinkles and Light Showers Possible Monday Evening

A weak disturbance moving through the Midwest Monday afternoon prompted an increase in cloud cover, as well as allowed a few light showers to develop. Those showers continue to move in from the west, but are encountering a little more dry air over northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Radar trends over the last couple of hours has shown the overall coverage of the light rain decreasing, but still moving east.

The chance for light precipitation will continue through sunset with mostly cloudy skies expected through much of the night. Accumulations are expected to remain light, if any at all.

Christopher Builta – Lee, IL

There have been a few reports of cold air funnels with some of the towering cumulus clouds, showers and isolated storms to the south Monday afternoon. Christopher Builta shared the picture above of a funnel looking south from Lee, IL. The environment this evening is not supportive for these funnels to reach the ground, but trends will continue to be monitored.