Stagnant jet stream pattern holds through the weekend, changes by the end of the week

A blocking pattern in our jet stream this week (high pressure to the north) has really kept the weather locally calm, but rather cloudy and foggy. These types of blocking/stagnant weather patterns are hard to break – which is why we’ve been so cloudy as of of late, and why the cloud cover is forecast to stick around through the weekend. The widespread, dense fog, however, should begin to lighten up as winds increase from the north helping to mix the atmosphere a little more. There will likely be some fog from time to time, and perhaps a little more early next week as winds shift around to the southwest with a slight rise in temperatures aloft, but the threat for dense fog in the short-term looks to remain limited.

Our jet stream pattern, however, is going to change by the end of next week as a ridge of high pressure develops over the West, pushing the polar branch of the jet stream southward. This will allow a much cooler air mass to spread south late in the week with high temperatures falling below average, into the low to mid 20s.

The northwest flow in our jet stream may also help promote a slightly more active storm pattern as low pressure systems pass through more of the Midwest and Great Lakes. Hard to say if any bigger storms are on the horizon, but perhaps a few more opportunities for wintry weather in just a little over a week.