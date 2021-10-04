Steadier showers return later in the week; Temperatures continue to remain above average

A few light showers will continue to rotate around low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes Monday evening. These showers won’t add up to much and should mostly come to an end after sunset. Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the low 60s. Low clouds and patchy fog are possible through early Tuesday.

The low responsible for the showers and thunderstorms over the weekend will continue to weaken, drifting to the south Tuesday and Wednesday. At the same time, high pressure will build to the north over the Upper Great Lakes. Winds will hold from the East the next couple of days, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Moisture pulled off of Lake Michigan will help keep the cloud cover around, but we should see a little more sunshine at least for the first half of the day Wednesday.

Cloud cover and rain showers are then set to move back in late Wednesday and Thursday as another low lifts north from the Gulf. This low will pull more Gulf moisture northward with it, with scattered showers developing and lasting through the day on Thursday. There may even be a few isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few of those showers will linger into Friday before temperatures warm back near, if not in the low, 80s for the weekend.

Despite the cooler trend to kick off the beginning of October, temperatures are still running a good 5-10 degrees above average. Also running above average are our dew point temperatures. During a time when we typically feel more of those crisp, comfortable afternoons, it has felt a little more muggy. That’s because dew point temperatures have been holding around 60 degrees (low to mid 60s for some) the last several days. Those higher dew point temperatures will stick around through the week, peaking most likely Thursday and early Friday. Temperatures are set to remain above average into next week.