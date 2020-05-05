Steady Rain Comes to an End Tuesday Evening

It’s been a rather cloudy and chilly Tuesday afternoon with temperatures stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s. Light rain continues to fall but with drier air moving in from the northeast, the rain will begin to come to an end by 8pm. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through Wednesday morning with a little more sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday will warm into the low 60s.
The rain Tuesday evening isn’t expected to be much more, and should remain under a tenth of an inch. Rainfall totals area wide have ranged from a tenth of an inch, all the way to almost three quarters of an inch over Whiteside County. High pressure Wednesday and Thursday will bring mostly dry days, although an isolated shower will be possible late Wednesday afternoon and then again Thursday night.