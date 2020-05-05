Steady Rain Comes to an End Tuesday Evening

This year's Cinco De Mayo is off to a rainy start, as the light rain from earlier has become more widespread during the morning commute hours. For those that have to step out the door early on today, coat or an umbrella will definitely be needed. With these showers, heavy rain doesn't appear to be likely. However, pockets of more moderate rain have fallen at times this morning and are will continue to do so towards noontime.

As we move into the second half of our day, rain will become more scattered in nature, and fall at lighter rates. Overall, model guidance shows today's shower activity winding down later on between 4PM to 6PM, leaving the Stateline with a mostly cloudy sky. A lingering shower or two is possible this evening before we completely dry out. If you're thinking about buying delicious curb-side cuisine this afternoon to celebrate the holiday, have that umbrella on hand for any showers that remain around the area. As far as highs today, the combination of the shower activity and cloud cover will limit daytime heating. Especially with these northeasterly surface winds that continue to pull in cooler air into the region. Temperatures for most will climb into the upper 40s-low 50s, about 15 to 20° below average.