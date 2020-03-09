Steady Rain Continues Through Monday Evening – Rising Rivers Forecast this Week

Rainfall totals through Monday evening have already reached close to an inch in Rockford and over an inch in Sterling, with an additional quarter of an inch (possibly higher) expected through midnight. Copious amounts of moisture have been streaming northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin thanks to a very active sub-tropical jet, which even caused a few rumbles of thunder before the sun came up Monday.

As low pressure moves into northwest and northern Illinois between 8pm and 9pm, the rain will become a little more scattered, and less widespread, but still falling area wide. Most of the rain should be moving east around midnight, with only a few lingering showers through Tuesday morning. Drier air following a cold front later Monday night will help bring an end to most of the rain.

The moderate rain has caused quite a bit of standing and ponding water on the roadways, ditches and backyards Monday, which is expected to continue into Tuesday morning. Soil moisture across much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin is within the 95-99 percentile, which means some of the rain that has come down has likely runoff into local creeks, streams and rivers. A Flood Watch has been issued for the Sugar River near Brodhead, WI for Tuesday morning, lasting through Thursday as the river is forecast to rise into minor flood stage either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

The Pecatonica and Rock Rivers are currently below action stage and not experiencing any flooding as of yet, but are forecast to rise into action stage at various locations such as Freeport, Shirland, Latham Park and possibly Byron later this week. Those living along the river should continue to monitor river stages. A few showers are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but are not expected to be as much as what we’ve had this afternoon and evening.