Steady rain continues Tuesday evening; Thunderstorms possible Tuesday night

Steady rain continues to move across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Tuesday evening, with a few heavier downpours from time to time. Rainfall totals from the first round of rain range from a quarter of an inch, all the way to almost half an inch of rain over northwest Illinois.

The rain will become more scattered as dry air moves into northern Illinois through 7pm/8pm, but a line of thunderstorms extending from southeast Iowa into western Illinois will continue to move north. A few strong, to even severe, storms are possible across western Illinois but this line should weaken a bit as it moves north into the Stateline by 9pm/10pm.

While our overall severe threat remains low late Tuesday evening, heavy downpours and a few stronger wind gusts are possible as a cold front moves through. Additional rainfall amounts of a quarter of an inch, to half an inch, are possible bringing rainfall totals up to over an inch by Wednesday.