Steady Rain Early:

It’s been quite some time since the Stateline saw a decent chance for some much-needed rain. In fact, you would have to all the go back to August 14th to find Rockford’s last soaking rainfall where the airport observed 1.08″. But moisture streaming in ahead of an upper-level trough in the Upper Great Plains has brought a wet start to our Monday.

Most of the steadier rain should push east of the region ahead of the morning commute, with chances turning more scattered for the afternoon. In the wake this morning’s rain, clouds are expected to stick around, with winds remaining rather chilly out of the north. This will likely hold our highs to the upper 60s, making it feel more like early October.

Drying Back Out:

Once today’s rain chances wraps up, it will be a bit before we see our next decent opportunity arise. High pressure will begin to take hold of our atmosphere Wednesday afternoon, keeping our weather dry into early Saturday. In a similar fashion to today, high temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will feel more fall-like. But a wind shift to the southwest late in the week will help temperatures climb to more seasonable-levels (mid to upper 70s).