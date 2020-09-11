Steady rain moves back in for the start of the weekend

Scattered showers will continue on and off through the night Thursday and into Friday morning despite high pressure moving into southern Wisconsin. The rain during the afternoon Friday will remain more scattered, but begin to pick up in intensity during the evening and overnight as an area of low pressure lifts northeast into Illinois by Saturday morning.

A few embedded thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, but severe weather is not expected. Rainfall totals could add up to another three quarters of an inch, to an inch, by Saturday evening. Winds will also remain gusty from the southwest with highs warming into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Low pressure moving through the Midwest and Great Lakes will pull a cold front through Saturday night. The shifting winds to the northwest will bring down a little more dry air as high pressure builds in Sunday afternoon and evening. This will lead to drier and warmer conditions heading into next week.