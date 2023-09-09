The chance for widespread rain returns to the Stateline late Sunday night and Monday as both low pressure and a cold front move through the region. Ahead of the rain skies are expected to remain mostly sunny Saturday with a little more cloud cover moving in Sunday. Temperatures both days will warm into the middle and upper 70s.

Winds will turn to the southwest Sunday pulling in a little more moisture during the afternoon and evening. Cloud cover will be the first to increase, followed by a few showers moving in around Midnight Sunday. A widespread and steady rain can be expected early Monday morning before becoming scattered during the afternoon.

The chance for rain comes after a fairly dry start to the month of September where only 0.06 inches has been recorded. The rainfall leading into Monday morning won’t be significant but totals ranging from roughly half an inch to three quarters of an inch can be expected.

The passing cold front will shift winds around to the north early Monday which will hold temperatures in the 60s for highs.

As the main upper-level trough begins to approach the Stateline Monday evening and Tuesday, scattered rain showers will continue but should become less frequent into Tuesday. Temperatures, however, will remain roughly ten degrees below average through Wednesday before returning back near average by the end of the week and weekend.