Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through Sunday night as another warm front lifts north across the Stateline. A couple brief downpours are possible, but a widespread, heavy rain is not expected and most of the rain will be coming to end before sunrise Monday. A break in the activity can then be expected through Monday afternoon before a steady, and at times heavy, rain moves back in during the day Tuesday.

A strong low-pressure system moving through the High Plains Sunday night will continue to lift east/northeast into Canada late Monday and Tuesday. As it does, a cold front will surge east, crossing the Mississippi River Tuesday morning and clearing northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin by Tuesday evening. Moisture quickly lifting north ahead of the front Monday night will cause rain showers to rapidly spread into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin late Monday night.

Another low-pressure system will move through central and southern Illinois at the same time as the cold front, enhancing some of the steadier rain showers. Instability will be limited so it doesn’t look like we will see widespread thunderstorms, although a rumble or two can’t be ruled out. A heavy rain, though, can be expected for most of the day Tuesday. Rainfall totals will range between half an inch, to an inch, with most of the rain coming to an end Tuesday night. Drier air moving in behind the front Wednesday should help clear our skies with highs warming only into the upper 50s.