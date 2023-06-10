Rockford reached a high temperature of 82° earlier this afternoon, but some big changes are on the way. Rain showers move in tonight along a front, which also brings much cooler air tomorrow. Highs Sunday will be stuck in the upper 60s.

Rain has been inching closer into the evening Saturday, but the steadiest rain will hold off until near the midnight hour. Light to steady rain then lasts through most of the night into early Sunday morning. Drier air filters in behind the rain, as we might even see some sunshine late Sunday. However, the cooler air mass stays for the afternoon, keeping the afternoon highs in the 60s.

Rainfall will not amount to a lot across our area. Most in the Stateline will see about a quarter inch or less of total rainfall. This forecast is significantly less than some models had been suggesting yesterday, as the highest moisture and upper-level forcing has shifted South.

The heaviest rain from this system will be concentrated near the surface low-pressure system, which will track across Southern Illinois into Indiana and Ohio. Once again, the Stateline will miss out on a much-needed soaking rainfall.

There are a few more chances for rain as we get into early next week. The low pressure system continues to spin around the Great Lakes area, with ample amounts of moisture rotating through the area Monday and Tuesday. This will give us a few light rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

Any and all rain will be beneficial to the area with developing drought conditions that have been worsening over the last few weeks. As of Thursday’s drought monitor, all of the Stateline was seeing at least “Abnormally Dry” conditions with a Level 1 Moderate Drought developing across some of our far Eastern counties.

While there are rain chances for each of the next four days, the rain amounts will not be very significant, and will not be nearly enough to ease the deficit of rain we have seen for both the month of May and now the first half of June. Temperatures will start the new week a bit cool but will rebound to near or above normal for the middle and end of the week.