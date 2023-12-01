Clouds moving in overnight has made this morning’s forecast a bit more complex.

Why? This has slowed down the cooling process, leaving air temperatures and pavement temperatures warmer than initially thought.

For those who plan to travel this morning, this is great news as the warmer ground temperatures will likely limit the potential for slick spots. However, I would take it slow over a bridges and overpasses.

Keeping us on the subject of warmer temperatures, this will also likely make rain the primary type of precipitation during the early stages of the day. Wet snow may mix in at times.

Now, there is a section of northwest Illinois and southern Wisconsin that may see a complete changeover to wet snow. If that does happen, any accumulations will be minor. By the time mid-day rolls around, temperatures will be warm enough that any snow will change back over to rain.

From there, expect patches of drizzle and flurries during the afternoon until the second fragment of this system slides in towards the evening.

Another mix of rain and snow is possible across the area, lasting until late Friday night. Travel impacts with this round are not expected. Most if not all of the precipitation should wrap up around midnight, leaving us dry but cloudy into Saturday. Cloud cover hangs tight for Saturday, with high temperatures peaking near the 40-degree mark.