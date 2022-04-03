The majority of the snow from Saturday morning and afternoon has melted away following sunshine Sunday and temperatures warming into the upper 40s, to low 50s. Snowfall totals generally added up between 2-4 inches across northern Illinois, with lower amounts further south. Another system quickly moving in from the west Sunday evening will bring in a little more precipitation to the area, but this is expected to fall as all rain.

Low pressure moving across far northern Iowa Sunday evening continues to draw up moisture from the south producing a steady, and at times heavy, band of rain moving into northwest Illinois and southern Wisconsin. These showers will continue to move east Sunday evening, before exiting out of the area Monday morning. Pockets of heavier rainfall may reduce visibility from time to time and could cause some areas of ponding/standing water, especially where some of the higher snowfall totals from Saturday have melted away.

These showers will continue through most of Sunday night, coming to an end early Monday morning as drier air wraps in quickly behind the departing low pressure system. Southerly winds ahead of the low will keep temperatures in the upper 30s, to near 40 degrees, through the night. Rainfall totals will add up to another quarter to half an inch during that time. The active pattern looks to continue throughout the rest of the week with the next chance for rain returning Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, followed by scattered rain and snow showers Thursday and Friday.