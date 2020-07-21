Steady Rainfall Tuesday Evening Coming to an End

Isolated showers and thunderstorms developed for some Tuesday morning with a mostly cloudy sky through much of the afternoon. An upper level disturbance moving in from the Plains late in the day allowed showers and thunderstorms to redevelop to the west, moving across much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

While there have been a few a few embedded thunderstorms, most of the storm activity has been across central and southern Illinois where higher levels of instability are present. Isolated severe storms have also developed to the north in Wisconsin, close to the surface low pressure system, where a few tornado warnings have been issued.

With the back edge of the rain showers moving through, we’ll continue to see the steady rain come to an end from west to east within the next hour. The cold front is still to the northwest so isolated showers and a few thunderstorms may still be possible during the overnight. No severe weather is expected.