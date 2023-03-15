Temperatures will make it close to the 50-degree mark in most areas across the Stateline this afternoon. We had initial sunshine earlier this morning, but clouds quickly thickened up. Temperatures will not fall much overnight it will stay very mild in the upper 30s, near the 40-degree mark. A few areas will likely only fall into the lower 40s. Clouds stay in place overnight as winds hold between 20-25 mph. Thursday temperatures will remain in the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies with rain moving in. Winds will stay between 20-25 mph tomorrow.

Showers will develop by the late morning/early afternoon Thursday, for Rockford, around lunchtime. Steady showers carry us through much of the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. With temperatures falling behind a cold front, we could see light snow showers mix in behind the rain into early Friday morning. Rainfall totals will likely range between 0.25-0.75″, but a few areas could see higher amounts. Snow accumulation will likely only be trace amounts up to an inch, but a few areas could see slightly higher amounts as well. The greatest impacts will stay well northwest of the Stateline.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the mid 40s before falling Friday and into the weekend thanks to a cold front. Friday temperatures will only be in the mid to lower 30s across the Stateline. On Saturday, temperatures will be down to the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday temperatures rebound a little bit, back into the mid 30s. Monday and into mid-week next week temperatures will warm back up into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday we could be near 50.