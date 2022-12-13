Temperatures Tuesday afternoon are a few degrees cooler compared to where areas across the Stateline sat Monday afternoon. Tuesday late afternoon temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s Statelinewide. Wind chills are in the lower to mid 20s making it feel cold.

Rain is already developing west of the Rockford area. A few places such as Sterling and DeKalb have picked up a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch of rain, but Rockford has not seen any measurable rain yet. There will be pockets of heavy rain through the evening and night. Rain will reduce visibility at times tonight and into Wednesday morning so travel safe.

It has been a windy day across the Stateline. Rockford’s observed wind gusts so far today are at 23 mph while Freeport and Rochelle are both at 26 mph. Winds will become even stronger Tuesday night with peak gusts between 30-40 mph. The breezy pattern will continue over the next few days with gusts between 20-30 mph Wednesday, 20-25 mph Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and then 15-20 mph Sunday.

Tuesday night temperatures will stay very mild with the rain continuing. We will be in the mid 30s in most areas. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the upper 40s.

Rain will continue into Wednesday morning and then transition to a few isolated showers for the afternoon then once again expanding in coverage by Wednesday evening. Thursday there still is a chance of a wintry mix before transitioning to snow showers overnight Thursday into Friday. Light accumulation is possible Thursday into Friday morning.

After Wednesday, temperatures begin to take a dip. This is all thanks to a cold front that will drop our temperatures to the mid 30s Thursday, still a degree or two above average, but down to the lower 30s by Friday. Afternoon temperatures this weekend will only be in the mid 20s, very chilly and below average. It is likely we will stick with a below normal temperature pattern for some time, even into the holidays.