Steady snow has been falling for most of the day, leaving many covered under 2-5″ of snow as of 6PM. The heaviest of the snow has continued pulling to the North, but lighter snow showers are still filling in South of the main precipitation shield.

As steady snow hangs around into the evening tonight, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Northeast portions of the viewing area, including Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry counties in Illinois, and Rock and Walworth counties in Wisconsin. This is where the higher confidence of higher snow totals was expected. The rest of the area remains under a Winter Weather Advisory. All of these weather alerts expire at 3AM.

Roads have gotten covered, especially under the steady snowfall from the afternoon and early evening. As of 7PM, the Illinois and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation are reporting nearly all counties with completely covered roads. To check road conditions for yourself, head to https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterConditions/index.html for Illinois or https://511wi.gov/ for Wisconsin.

Our SkyTrack cameras across the Stateline are also showing the snow-covered roads in both Beloit, WI, and here in Rockford. Main roads like I-90 and Highway 20 appear to be in slightly better condition, but still drive with caution this evening if you must be out!

In addition to the snow-covered roads, heavy snow showers and wind have dropped visibility in many spots, including in Rochelle with our camera showing the view there.

The steady snow hangs with us late into the evening tonight, with a few lingering snow showers sticking around even after Midnight. Remember, the winter weather alerts do not expire until 3AM. Blowing and drifting will still be a concern even into early tomorrow morning.

While the steadier snow is beginning to move out of the area, we still could see some moderate snow showers into the late evening hours before things start to wind down after midnight. Drive safely tonight if you must be out!