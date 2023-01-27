We saw some quick bursts of snow move through the area earlier today, providing some rapid drops in visibility and a quick dusting of snow. The Rockford airport picked up an additional 0.3″ of snow today before skies began to clear in the early evening. Those clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back to the low teens again tonight with more clouds than clearing. Winds begin to ease a bit into early tomorrow morning.

Snow moves in by mid-morning tomorrow, with moderate accumulations expected. Steady snow showers stick around from the morning into the late evening and even a few lingering late into the night Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the Stateline, with the exception of Whiteside and Lee counties in Illinois. The general cutoff is around I-88, with higher totals expected North of there. These advisories go into effect overnight tonight or early tomorrow morning, and last through almost all of Saturday.

Most of the snow looks to hold off until maybe even the late morning hours tomorrow before we start seeing flakes flying. Once the snow gets going, we are looking at steady snow sticking with us through the afternoon and evening hours, leaving snow covered roads and rough travel conditions in its wake.

By the late evening, there could be some wintry mix to the South of our viewing area. This mixed precipitation could lead to some lowered totals if this comes to pass.

A few snow showers linger around just after Midnight. Temperatures fall back to the low teens by early Sunday morning.

The heaviest snow looks to fall between the late morning and late evening hours tomorrow before snow ramps down toward Midnight. Blowing and drifting will be a factor through the afternoon with some higher accumulations at times.

Snow totals look to be about 3-6″ near and North of Interstate-88, with some spots across that could see higher amounts, depending on where the heaviest snow band sets up. This band will likely be across Southern Wisconsin. Additionally, a very sharp gradient from accumulating snow to almost nothing will set up to the South of I-88. This cutoff still could shift overnight, so stay tuned to the forecast tomorrow as well!

After the snow, we are going to see some colder air move in with a stronger high pressure settling over us for much of next week. This will bring some cooler temperatures to the area through next week.

High temperatures drop down into the teens through most of next week, with overnight lows reaching the single digits and even below zero Monday night. Luckily, the longer-term outlook favors at least closer to normal temperatures.