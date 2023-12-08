After starting the month of December with very steady highs and lows under plenty of cloud cover, we saw much warmer weather Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s under sunshine and strong Southerly flow. We were even near a record with our high reaching 56° in Rockford on Friday. The record high for December 8th remains 60° set in 1991.

Continued strong flow and thick cloud cover will keep temperatures from falling quickly overnight, with temperatures near 50° still possible by midnight. Lows only fall to the low 40s overnight. Strong flow from the West will push colder air into the region and keep temperatures from warming much tomorrow, as highs only reach the mid-40s early in the day, followed by the lower 40s during the afternoon.

The steady temperatures overnight partly due to steady or even heavy rain moving in late tonight. Scattered rain showers will begin as early as 8/9PM, with steady and heavy rain at times to follow. 11PM-3AM looks like the window of heaviest rain, with conditions slowly drying out by mid-morning Saturday.

Rain totals will near or exceed half of an inch along a narrow corridor from the Quad Cities to Rockford, to North of Milwaukee. There will likely be a stark gradient, with outlying areas seeing near or under a quarter inch of rainfall. This is due to the center of the low-pressure system passing almost directly overhead overnight, bringing the strongest forcing –and therefore highest rain totals– with it.

Once that system passes, we are in store for a few days of cooler weather and near average temperatures to end the weekend and start next week. The return to mild weather comes during the second half of the week with highs reaching the mid-40s Thursday and Friday. Overall mild weather looks to persist into the middle and end of December, according to long-term outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center.

After our rain chances come to an end early Saturday morning, we look to remain dry for much of the week ahead. Highs stick near normal through Tuesday/Wednesday before warming back up toward the end of the week.