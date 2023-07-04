Steamy 4th:

Summer heat made it’s triumphant return on Monday as regional highs peaked in the upper 80s and in some spots the low 90s. If you did take some time to go outside, you may have noticed that the humidity was rather low and tolerable. Welp, that all changes for the upcoming holiday. Winds will become a bit more organized out of the southwest by mid-day, resulting in an uptick in our air temperatures and humidity levels.

Expect high temperatures to peak in the low 90s under a mix of clouds and sun. Along with the climb in humidity levels does come another low opportunity for the region to see a few isolated thunderstorms, primarily before sunset. Now, it goes without saying that today’s chances aren’t even close to being considered a ‘washout”. In fact, they will be hit-or-miss.

But if you plan to be out and about for any Independence Day festivities, keep an eye on the radar. Once the sun prepares to dip below the horizon, any chance for a shower or thunderstorm will rapidly diminish, which is great news for anyone attending one of the local firework shows. Skies remain partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures remaining warm in the upper 60s.

Next Cold Front:

A better chance for organized thunderstorms rolls in with the arrival of our next cold front on Wednesday. In their latest day 2 outlook, the Storm Prediction Center continues to keep most of the Stateline under a level 2 slight risk, mainly for damaging straight-line winds and small-sized hail. The time to watch would be from 2PM to 8PM. Highs before the front will peak in the upper 80s, falling into the upper 70s and low 80s for Thursday and Friday.