Wednesday’s Heat:

It’s been quite some time since the Rockford area has seen the mercury rise above the 90-degree mark. In fact, you would have to go back to July 21st to find our last 90-degree day! Looking back at yesterday, we came pretty close to that mark as highs peaked in the mid to upper 80s.

With a little boost from today’s mixed sunshine and warm southwesterly wind, it shouldn’t take much for us to either touch or eclipse the 90-degree mark for the 18th time this year. Tagging along with today’s excessive heat and humidity is the potential for a few strong storms as a cold front approaches.

Thunderstorm chances look to hold off until mid-day. Until then, we can expect temperatures to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. Add the humidity into the mix and that will land our heat indices in the upper 90s, close to the triple-digit mark.

With that being said, make sure to implement heat safety IF you are obligated to be outside for a prolonged period of time this afternoon. Whether that means wearing light articles of clothing, taking frequent breaks in the A/C or shade, drinking plenty of water, or maybe ALL THE ABOVE! By the mid-afternoon hours, a few showers and thunderstorms will begin to brew up ahead of the approaching cold front.

Severe Risk:

In their latest outlook, the Storm Prediction Center left areas east and south of Freeport under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) with a Slight Risk in place for areas to our south and across Michigan. Storms later today will be very outflowy, meaning that they will be capable of producing gusty winds. With the Ogle County fair starting up today, make sure you pay close attention to the forecast.

Hot Weekend Ahead:

Conditions following Thursday morning’s frontal passage simmer down, with sunshine featured Thursday, Friday and even Saturday. Northeasterly flow behind the cold front will help cool temperatures a bit for Thursday, with most peaking in the low to mid 80s.

But just as quick as we are to cool off, mother nature brings another round of hot air from the west ahead of the weekend. This will place our highs back in the upper 80s for Friday, with low 90s expected for both Saturday and Sunday.