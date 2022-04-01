The snow that fell early Thursday morning and Thursday evening/night was quick to melt away Friday with the April sun during the afternoon. But just as quick as it melted away, we’ll likely add back some snow Saturday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northeast Iowa, a small portion of southwest Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County in northern Illinois beginning at 3am Saturday. There, bigger impacts from the snow are expected.

High pressure still in control Friday evening will leave us with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures Friday afternoon warmed into the mid and upper 40s, officially reaching 47 degrees in Rockford. Temperatures will dip on either side of freezing during the overnight, only rising to the low 40s Saturday afternoon.

A quickly moving low pressure system from the northwest will dive southeast through the Midwest, crossing northern Illinois Saturday morning and afternoon. As it does, an increase in moisture will occur leading to precipitation to develop as the low moves closer. Strong lift in the upper levels of the atmosphere could cause some of the precipitation to fall a little heavier at times, and for some that could mean some heavier bursts of snow. Temperatures both at the surface and aloft will be border line freezing, below freezing just a few thousand feet above the surface. This will allow snow to develop, a wet and slushy snow, early Saturday morning. There is still some wiggle room for the overall track of the low pressure system, but right now it looks to pass through far northern Illinois, placing areas near the state line, and north, in the favored region for some accumulating snowfall.

Saturday’s snow will be similar to Thursday morning’s snowfall, with a heavier and wet snow falling during the morning, with the best time frame for the snow coming down to be between 6am and 1pm. The more favored regions for accumulating snow will be for areas along and north of Highway 20. Areas further to the south may actually end up with mostly rain Saturday morning and afternoon.

Snow accumulations will most likely remain on grassy and elevated surfaces, with wet and some slushy roads possible. Snow totals may range from 1-2 inches, especially north and west of Rockford. The winter weather advisory has just been issued for Jo Daviess County, but it is possible that the advisory could extend a little further east Saturday morning, especially if there looks to be a bigger impact on the roads during the morning. A rain/snow mix will continue into Saturday afternoon before drying out Saturday night.