It was another warm day in the Stateline and became even more comfortable as a cold front slid through the area into the afternoon. This helped to clear a lot of the low-level moisture out going into the evening. This will allow temperatures to fall a bit quicker overnight, reaching the low 60s.

Saturday brings another day with highs in the mid-80s, but also rain chances toward the afternoon and evening. High temperatures look to reach the mid-80s for most, but the higher probability of reaching that mark is across the Northern portions of the Stateline.

An approaching wave of rain showers will pass to the South Saturday, leading to increasing coverage in rain by the evening. The bulk of this will stay toward I-80, but scattered showers are possible as far North as the IL/WI border. If we see more rain, temps may be a bit cooler.

The influence of these storms into Saturday night may influence our storm chances on Sunday. A second wave of showers and storms looks to swing through mainly Sunday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be severe, but there are still plenty of uncertainties with the forecast, including the previous round of rain showers.

We also need to watch and see if the upper-level wave passes during the optimal time for storm development, namely in the afternoon when peak daytime heating is occurring. If the timing of those ingredients does not quite line up, we may see more widespread showers, but they may not very strong. If the timing lines up and we see sunshine in the early afternoon to recharge the atmosphere, that would lead to a higher chance locally. Many of these uncertainties may not be determined until the morning of, so keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple days!

Despite the uncertainty, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of the Stateline under the greatest chance to see severe weather on Sunday. A Level 2/5 Slight Risk encompasses areas mainly East of I-39, but this area is prone to shift between now and Sunday. Stay tuned!

After our weekend storm chances, we may be in for a breezy and somewhat rainy Monday, but temperatures return back to the low 80s and even upper 70s as we get into the middle and end of the week. Our next rain and storm chances after the weekend appear to be Wednesday and Thursday.