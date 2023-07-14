After the evening thunderstorms, temperatures will not fall much further, only to the mid-60s as dew points will stick near the temperature. This will keep things feeling much more humid as well.

Tomorrow afternoon brings a good amount of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s, but also the chance for some afternoon showers and storms. A cold front will come to pass in the afternoon, leading to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms along the front. Luckily, the severe threat is much lower tomorrow.

Wildfire smoke from Canada may also begin to increase in the atmosphere tomorrow evening. The aforementioned cold front will help to swing some of that smoke toward the surface by the evening. This smoke may linger through the weekend and into early next week as well.

A few cold fronts will bring our temperatures down a bit into Sunday and Monday, with high pressure keeping us mainly clear Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures warm back closer to normal as storm chances return back to the area by the middle of the week.