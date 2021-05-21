Storm Chances Remain Hit-Or-Miss, Unseasonably Warm Stretch Continues

Summer-Like Stretch Continues:

Winds packed quite a punch on Thursday, with most of our local airports observing a wind gust between 30-35 mph. Along with these warm southerly to southwesterly winds, a little bit of sunshine made an appearance from time to time. The combination of the two allowed temperatures to soar into the low 80s for the second day in a row. Just to compare, highs this warm isn’t something we typically see until early July. With that being said, it doesn’t look like this summer-like stretch has any means to slow down, especially as we roll into the upcoming weekend.

Warm, Muggy Friday:

The one thing we do have going for us is that it doesn’t feel as muggy to start. Temperatures for those heading out early are sitting in the low to mid 60s, with dew points falling into the upper 50s. I immediately felt the difference when I took my fur-babies out for the early-morning walk. While it may feel a bit more comfortable this morning, that won’t be the case come Friday afternoon. Dew points look to climb back into the low 60s, bringing back that warm, muggy, and summer-like feel. Friday does feature plenty of dry time. However, the combination of the heat and humidity, along with marginal instability, will result in the chance for an isolated late-day thunderstorm or two.

City Market Forecast:

Some of these thunderstorm will have the opportunity to go severe, with the highest threat for severe weather focused to our northwest. The main hazards with any severe thunderstorm will be strong winds and heavy rainfall. Will this effect the first day of City Market? Thankfully, it shouldn’t cause too much for those that plan to attend. If you are heading to City Market later today, just keep an eye on the radar. Temperatures look to remain in the 80s for much of the event, then cooling down into the upper 70s by the time things begin to wrap up. Any chance for a thunderstorm to develop looks to come to an end shortly after sunset, with mostly cloudy skies lasting into Saturday morning.

Toasty Weekend:

As we’ve been alluding to all week long, this unseasonably warm weather pattern looks to only get warmer over the upcoming weekend. High temperatures for most look to climb even further up the thermometer, landing in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Expect dew points to stick around the low to mid 60s, which will continue to make it feel a bit more on the humid side. So if you haven’t turned on your air-conditioner, you more than likely will today or over the weekend. Rain chances will be hit or miss in the days ahead too.