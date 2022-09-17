Early Saturday morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s in most areas. Janesville, Rochelle, and DeKalb are starting the morning off a bit cooler at 64 degrees.

The above average temperature trend will continue for at least a few more days. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will make it into the lower 80s. Overnight lows are going to stay fairly warm in the upper 60s thanks to cloud cover with rain chances returning.

It will stay warm Sunday with temperatures once again making it into the lower 80s by the afternoon but that is also when our storm chances return. After Sunday, a cold front will knock our temperatures for the afternoon down to near 80 Monday. Temperatures will be fast to rebound though on Tuesday when we will be back into the mid 80s. Early Wednesday temperatures will be warm before falling. A cool trend will continue Thursday and Friday with daytime highs only in the mid 60s in most Stateline areas, so enjoy the warm end of summer weather while we have it! Thursday marks the autumnal equinox and it sure will feel like it outside.

Starting the weekend off rain chances will hold off so anyone with yardwork or things to do outside, conditions through the day will stay mostly dry. A few stray afternoon showers can’t be ruled out but better chances for showers will hold off until overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. This line of showers will be the dying storms from out west so severe chances are much better today and overnight west of the Stateline.

Storm chances ramp up tomorrow late afternoon early evening. The time frame for severe weather will be between 4-10pm with best chances across the Stateline between 5-9pm. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has north areas along the Wisconsin and Illinois border under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) and our south areas under a slight risk (2 out of 5) on chances of severe weather Sunday. All modes of severe weather are on the table but winds will be one of the main concerns.

We had breezy conditions rounding out the work week and that will continue to be the case this weekend. Wind gusts will be around 25mph Saturday afternoon. Winds are not going to die down much overnight so we will stick with breezy conditions even into Sunday morning. Gusts for the afternoon Sunday will be between 15-20mph.