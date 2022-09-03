Saturday’s Cold Front:

This year’s edition of Labor Day weekend kicks off with a dry morning, with the Stateline waking up to a mix of clouds and sunshine.

However, with a cold front sitting to our north and west, it will also be a warm and somewhat muggy morning. Forecast models bring in said cold front shortly after midday, resulting in the development of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The overall coverage of this afternoon’s activity will be scattered, meaning that not everyone is going to see rain.

With that said, it’d still be a great idea to have an umbrella with you if you have any outdoor plans to celebrate the Labor Day holiday. Thankfully, severe weather is not in the works with this afternoon’s thunderstorm chances. However, for those that do wind up underneath a thunderstorm, you could be subjected to a heavy downpour or two.

Rainfall totals for most look to end up in the .10″-.30″ range when it’s all said and done. Showers and storms should quickly dissipate once the sun sets, with conditions becoming more tranquil overnight. Temperatures look to end up a little bit cooler by sunrise Sunday, with most falling into the lower 60s.

Labor Day Holiday:

Forecast models do keep a good amount of cloud cover around into Sunday morning. But as an area of high pressure settles in over the northern Great Lakes, skies will slowly clear into the afternoon, resulting in a partly cloudy sky. Winds behind today’s frontal passage turn to the northeast, bringing temperatures back down into the upper 70s for Sunday afternoon.

More of the same can be expected for the Labor Day holiday itself, just minus a few clouds. With a northeast wind still in place, high temperatures will once again struggle to climb out of the 70s. Along with the cooler temperatures does come a drop in humidity as dew points Monday look to sit in the upper 50s and low 60s.