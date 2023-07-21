We have seen a relatively steady pattern over the last two weeks, with high temperatures staying near normal for most of that time. Since two weekends ago, we have only seen one high temperature more than 6 degrees off from normal. We had another very similar day Friday, with highs reaching the low 80s for most in the Stateline. Unfortunately, the near normal and comfortable pattern does not last much longer.

Overnight tonight, temperatures return back into the low 60s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Things will remain comfortable, but temperatures may get close to the dew points.

Temperatures tomorrow will reach back into the mid-80s under plenty of sunshine early. Clouds and scattered rain showers will start to fill in by the afternoon. Some of these showers may contain a few rumbles of thunder as well.

Showers will not be very widespread or strong, but a few gusty winds are possible within the strongest thunderstorm cores. Scattered storms are possible through the afternoon and evening Saturday before clearing out into the night. Sunday may also bring some spotty showers, with isolated storm chances into the morning and afternoon.

Once we get into the middle of the week, high temperatures will start to climb. This is due to the heat dome across the Southwest inching its way closer to the area, bringing with it some of the much warmer weather. This will start early in the week, with the hottest days coming toward the middle and end of next week. If the heat dome stays further West, we could see temperatures a little lower than currently forecast. But that would also come with additional storm chances into the area through that time, with a “Ring of Fire” weather pattern setting up as storm systems go up and over the ridge of high pressure.

Forecast highs next week look to reach into the 90s for at least a few days straight. If we get there for 3 days in a row, it would be the first time in over a year that Rockford has seen three straight 90° days.

With heat index values reaching close to the triple digits, this is a perfect reminder of all the ways to keep yourself safe in the hotter weather. Important heat safety tips include drinking lots of water, taking breaks out of the sun, and wearing light clothes.

The warmer weather does not look to leave very quickly. The Climate Prediction Center is heavily favoring above normal temperatures through the last few days of July.

The 7-Day forecast shows temperatures near normal this weekend with rain and storm chances on and off. Early next week, the heat begins to build in, leading to a few days reaching the 90s by the middle and end of the week. Heat indices could reach near 100°, so make sure to stay safe in the hottest stretch this week!