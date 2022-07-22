A clear night brought our temperatures down into the low 60s for many and a few spots down into the 50s. Some peeks of sunshine are quick to give way to cloud cover for the afternoon. Storm chances begin this afternoon, but those chances remain slim. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s for most and low 90s for a few.

Higher storm chances come overnight tonight, as a system works through. Storms are a bit more widespread, and humidity also ramps up with the rain chances. Temperatures only fall to around the 70-degree mark.

Rain chances tonight move in later into the evening, primarily after 9PM.

Rain chances for tomorrow come in the form of potentially severe thunderstorms. Warmer temperatures and dew points help to fuel the storms, but the higher severe risk does remain a bit further to the North. Temperatures reach the low 90s for most, with some heat index values possible well into the 90s.

The primary threat for severe weather starts to move in tomorrow afternoon and early evening. The bulk of this complex of storms does look to pass to our North, but some spots in the Stateline could be clipped by the edge, bringing some gustier winds with it.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the Stateline under a Level 2 out of 5 Slight Risk for tomorrow. The rest of the Stateline is under a Level 1 Marginal Risk. A Level 3 Enhanced Risk remains well North of us, where the higher confidence in storm development and strength lies. It is possible that the atmosphere remains capped locally, which could limit the storm potential. Regardless, you will want to remain weather aware for the afternoon and evening tomorrow!

Storm chances become a bit more widespread overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, but are much lower in severe potential.

Sunday brings us a Level 1 Marginal severe weather risk once again, but we still could see an embedded thunderstorm early on with the showers and then a thunderstorm or two later into the afternoon and evening.

Our temperatures remain a bit warmer through the weekend, but a cold front early Sunday will bring our temperatures down for early next week. This cooler trend (albeit still near normal) remains in place for all of next week.

Near normal temperatures remain in place from early next week all the way through the end of the month.

The 7-Day forecast is remaining cooler beyond the weekend, even if it is fairly close to average through that period of time. After the thunderstorm chances through the weekend, our next chance for rain comes Wednesday.