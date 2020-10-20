Storm Chances, Warmer Temps Follow Early-Season Snow

The big story yesterday – much of the Stateline area seeing it’s first flakes of the season. Accumulations were higher out west, where places near Des Moines, Iowa picked up an astonishing 6-10″. However, we ended up on the lighter side of the spectrum, as the Rockford airport observed a trace of snow. Now, that doesn’t sound like all that much. But it’s pretty significant when you look at the record books. Yesterday’s trace of snow marked the 4th straight year that we’ve experienced our first flakes during the month of October. Well ahead of schedule, as Rockford’s average first snow of any measurement typically occurs on November 2nd. Fortunately, we did get to see some of that fresh snow melt away during the evening. If you have any leftover this morning, temperatures this afternoon should help with that problem.

Following yesterday’s mix of rain and snow, skies overnight remained mostly cloudy. But that didn’t stop the chill from creeping back into the Stateline. Temperatures for those who stepped out the door early today dipped into the low 30s. However, this is the time of the year when we start to factor in the wind chill. And with a light wind out of the north and northeast this morning, wind chills have dropped into the upper 20s. So, before you head off to school or work this morning, be sure to put on that jacket or hoodie. These chilly winds out of the northeast are expected to shift to the southeast by this afternoon. In doing so, may become a bit breezy. But those “warmer” winds will help high temperatures eclipse the 50° mark this afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy, ahead of a quick moving low-pressure system that will bring rain chances late in the day.

You heard me right! Rain, not snow. The snow with this upcoming system is going to remain to our northwest. Portions of the Upper Midwest have already been placed under a Winter Weather Advisories. Too early in my opinion to put that phrase in a blog post. Any who, an isolated shower or two make track into the region during the mid-day hours, but our best chance to see a round of showers will hold off until this evening. As the low tracks into the region, shower chances should start picking up around 5-6PM, bringing light accumulations to the Stateline. As I mentioned, this system will be a quick mover. Rain should begin to move out by about midnight or so, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies into Wednesday morning.

Remember that high of 45° that we had yesterday? Thanks to a lifting warm front, temperatures by Thursday afternoon are expected to be 30° warmer, in the mid 70s. A typical Midwest forecast am I right? Following today’s system, another system is expected to track into the Upper Midwest, lifting a warm front into the Stateline by Thursday morning. This will bring the chance for a few rumbles of thunder as you get ready for your day. Severe weather isn’t expected with the first round, but could be possible with the associated cold front later on in the afternoon and evening. Once the warm front lifts north of the Stateline, strong southerly to southwesterly winds will help boost temperatures to near 75°.

As of this writing, the Storm Prediction Center has left the entire area under the “General Thunderstorm” risk category, meaning that severe weather is not expected at this time. A higher risk for severe weather does reside to our west, stretch from northwestern Missouri into southwestern Wisconsin. Remember, severe weather is possible at any point in the year. As new data rolls in over the next 24 to 48 hours, this will likely change. Even though severe weather is not likely at this moment, it’s something to monitor as the day approaches. Following the associated cold front, temperatures by Friday drop back into the upper 50s, with upper 40s to lower 50s possible by the weekend.