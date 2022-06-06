UPDATE: Scattered thunderstorms continue to move across portions of northern Illinois Monday evening, producing strong wind gusts, small hail and torrential downpours. The strongest of the storms now moving through northeast Ogle County, into northwest DeKalb County. Strong wind gusts are possible, up to 50 mph, along with penny sized hail. This storm is slowly moving to the east at about 10 mph. Torrential downpours are also occurring, which could produce some localized flooding.

UPDATE: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee and DeKalb counties has been canceled.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for southeast Lee County until 6:30pm. This storm was located just west of Paw Paw, IL and moving to the southeast at 25 mph. The damaging hail threat that the storm posed earlier has ended as the storm has merged with another storm to the south, but the damaging wind threat still persists. Winds gusting to, or over, 60 mph are possible. If you are in the path of the storm, seek shelter immediately. This storm is moving towards southwest DeKalb County.

Additional showers and thunderstorms have developed along and ahead of a cold front that continues to pass through northern Illinois. Following Monday morning’s storm activity skies were able to clear late morning and early afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid and upper 70s. The rise in temperatures, along with the sunshine and higher moisture, allowed our instability to increase during the afternoon. Higher instability resides south of Rockford and this is where the higher risk remains for a few strong/severe storms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through sunset as the cold front passes to the south. High pressure will move in behind with clearing skies expected overnight.