Accumulating snow may be in the forecast later this week, but storm spotter training classes have been in full swing the last few weeks. During the month of March there are a few local storm spotter training classes that’ll be taking place.

To find additional classes, or virtual spotter training classes, following the links below:

Chicago area (Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, McHenry counties)

Quad Cities area (Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside counties)

Milwaukee area (Green, Rock, Walworth counties)

The classes last about two hours, are free and open to the public. The class will cover all severe weather hazards, including thunderstorms and tornadoes. This includes storm structure and movement, what to look for when spotting, what to report, important storm features and most importantly, storm safety when spotting.