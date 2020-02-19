Storm Spotter Training Classes Continue

The first storm spotter training class for Winnebago and Boone counties wrapped up last Thursday, with the next quickly approaching this Thursday, the 20th. This class will be for Ogle and Lee counties and held at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon (Lee County) in room 1K04. The class begins at 6:30pm and will last roughly an hour and a half, to two hours. It is free, open to the public and a great way to freshen up on your storm spotter training skills, or learn how to become a trained storm spotter with the National Weather Service.

Trained spotters provide valuable information to forecasters when severe storms, or even non-severe storms, are occurring. Spotters provide ‘ground truth’ that can help in the decision process of issuing severe weather warnings. During the class you’ll learn about storm structure, what important features to look out for and what type of reports are helpful to forecasters. You don’t need to register but will want to arrive early as seats tends to fill quickly. For more information on the class, and additional classes in your area, follow the links below:

NW ILLINOIS: https://www.weather.gov/dvn/spotters#schedule

NORTH-CENTRAL ILLINOIS: https://www.weather.gov/lot/spotter_talk

SOUTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN: https://www.weather.gov/mkx/spotter-schedule