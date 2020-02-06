Storm Spotter Training Classes

Super Bowl Sunday featured both plenty of well deserved sunshine and spring-like warmth across the Stateline. In fact, the Rockford Airport recorded a 40 degree day for the first time since January 10th. Monday continues that early-spring like feel as highs climb into the lower 40s this afternoon. The Stateline finds itself between a split in the jet stream. The northern branch seems to remain relaxed and less active in the upcoming days. However, the southern branch is going to be very active bringing in a couple of low pressure systems to portions of the south. But for us here in the Stateline, conditions will be mainly quiet to kick off the work week. Skies started off mostly sunny, but clouds are likely to increase through the day. By sunset, patchy drizzle is possible as moisture collects underneath the additional cloud cover.

A developing area of low pressure on the lee side of the Rockies early this morning will be the source that brings moisture into the Midwest from the Gulf of Mexico. An area of high pressure looks to settle to the northwest of the Stateline which will set up as a "blocking" high pressure. This essentially keeps the incoming low from potentially tracking farther to the north, which would give us a better chance for light snow. But because of the position of this high pressure system, this leaves the highest chance for precipitation shunted across central and southern Illinois. However, by Monday evening, the chance for a spotty wintry mix is possible. Temperatures will aim to be in the mid 20s by around sunrise, which could result in slick spots for Tuesday morning's commute. I would be sure to give yourself extra time getting to your destination tomorrow morning.