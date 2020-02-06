Snow may be in the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday, but Spring storm spotter training classes have started for some in northern Illinois. The Chicago National Weather Service has released their schedule for storm spotter training classes, with a few occurring within the next few weeks. The first one will take place next Thursday, February 13th, in Rockford at the Cherry Valley Fire Station 2. Classes typically last 2 hours, are free and open to the public and are for anyone who would like to become a trained weather spotter. Registration is not required, but you’ll want to arrive early as seating may limited in some locations.
Click here for a full list of spotter training classes in north-central and northeast Illinois. Additional classes will be listed as the Quad Cities and Milwaukee National Weather Service offices update their schedule.