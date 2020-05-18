Storm System Slow to Leave, Rain Chances Continue

The Stateline has been subjected to a large amount of rainfall in just a short period of time. In fact, the Rockford International Airport has observed 3.02″ stretching Thursday to yesterday. That means 83% of our monthly rainfall has occurred over the last 4 days, as our total for the month of May now sits at 3.64″. While heavy rain seems unlikely, a pesky low-pressure system will allow rain chances to persist for the start of the new week.

It’s been a cloudy, gloomy, foggy start to our day so far across the region. For those that are set to travel this morning, the fog that were seeing out there isn’t dense enough for an advisory, but thick enough to slow you down. You’re definitely going to want to drive with caution, and with your low-beams on. Once the fog lifts, cloud clover will stick around with us for the rest of our Monday as an area of low pressure is just spinning over the state.

Unfortunately, many across the eastern half of the United States, including the Stateline, will be dealing with this stubborn system through mid-week. That’s because this low pressure system has has been cutoff from the mid-level flow in the atmosphere. When that happens, it essentially loses the main steering mechanism for mid-latitude systems. It doesn’t help either that newly formed Tropical Storm Arthur is positioned right off the east coast. This is going to act as a “blocker” leaving this low to spin over the Tennessee Valley.

As the core of low pressure spins into Central Illinois, it’s going to place the Stateline in the perfect spot for moisture to surge in. This will lead to better chances for scattered rain showers through the afternoon and also into the evening. Thankfully, much of the rain that does fall today is going to be on the lighter side. The combination of overcast skies and chilly northeasterly winds are going to result in highs in the low 60s to kick off the week. This area of low pressure will keep the rain chances around for our Tuesday, especially early on in the day. A stay shower or two is possible early on before cloud cover gives way to a few breaks by the afternoon, but clouds and northeasterly winds are going to keep temperatures below average.

In regards to the flooding concerns, heavier rainfall totals were observed to south of the Rockford Area, specifically in Whiteside, Lee, and southern Dekalb county. As of this morning, a Flood Warning remains in effect for the Kishwaukee River in both Belvidere and along Perryville. The Rock River is also under a Flood Warning near Byron in Ogle county, and also down in Como in Whiteside county. If you are traveling along these areas, be on the lookout for floodways. The run-off from the recent rainfall will continue to help river levels climb into mid-week. If you do come across a flooded roadway, remember this saying “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”. Back away from the flooded roadway and find a different route to your destination.