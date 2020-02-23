Storm System to Follow Weekend Warmup

After reaching a high of 48 degrees in Rockford on Saturday, 11 degrees warmer than the normal high for February 22, one more day of unseasonably warm temperatures will be followed by a system of snow and rain showers with accumulating snowfall likely.

Persistent southerly winds have allowed the Stateline to continually warm through the end of the work week and into the weekend. Sunday will be no exception with temperatures expected to reach the lower 50’s over most of the area. All the while, a storm system has been quickly intensifying over Southern California and will continue to propagate northeastward through the Plains and into the Midwest. From Sunday evening through Monday morning, winds are expected to from southwesterly to northeasterly as they chase the approaching storm system. This will advect cold air into the region and begin a gradual cooldown.

Infrared satellite view of intensifying low pressure center taken 4:00PM on Saturday, February 22

The system will be approaching from the south with scattered showers reaching Whiteside, Lee, and southern DeKalb counties as early as Monday afternoon. As the precipitation fills in, rain will likely transition into a rain/snow mix by mid-evening and into all snowfall for the overnight hours. Rain and snow will continue to fall through Tuesday afternoon before precipitation will transition into entirely snowfall for the reminder of the storm’s impact on the Stateline. The chance for snow flurries will gradually decrease through the day on Wednesday with the snow expected to come to an end sometime late Wednesday evening. By Thursday, high temperatures will fall into the mid-20’s.

Forecast mean sea level pressure and simulated precipitation type radar for 9:00PM on Monday, February 24

Snowfall amounts are very uncertain at this time though accumulating snowfall is likely over the entire Stateline area.