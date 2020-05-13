Storm Threat Increases Overnight Wednesday – Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday Evening

Clouds have quickly increased Wednesday afternoon ahead of an active storm pattern that is set to bring us repeated rounds of rainfall through the weekend. The first round of rain arrives overnight Wednesday, into Thursday morning. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms moving through northeast Iowa Wednesday evening will continue to move northeast, and could clip parts of northwest Illinois between 7pm and 8pm. The chance for thunderstorms will quickly increase after dark, towards Midnight, with the arrival of a warm front. That front will lift north into Wisconsin by daybreak Thursday. The overall severe threat is expected to remain low, but thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will be possible between 4am and 7am Thursday. Some of the stronger storms could also have small hail. Those storms will continue through mid-morning with a little lull in some of the activity heading into the afternoon.

Lingering cloud cover, outflow boundaries and any left-over showers and thunderstorms will play a factor into just how warm we get Thursday, and any additional thunderstorms that may develop later in the evening. If storms develop as a cold front comes through, the risk for strong to severe storms will be possible for portions of northern Illinois during the evening. Damaging wind gusts and hail would be the primary concerns, followed by heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding Thursday night.

Rainfall totals through Thursday morning will add up between half an inch and an inch with the first round of thunderstorms. The second round of rain Thursday evening could bring rainfall totals of 1-3 inches over portions of northern Illinois, especially where repeated rounds of thunderstorms develop. Most of the storm activity will be ending before Midnight Thursday with a little more dry air returning for Friday. Just a slight chance for rain Friday evening, before the chance ramps back up Saturday night going into Sunday.