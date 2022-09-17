A few scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon, but quite a few remained dry. While light showers continue to move across the region, severe thunderstorms have developed over south-central Iowa. These storms will continue to move east, but should weaken as they cross the Mississippi River.

Rain and thunder chances will go up, however, for the Stateline between Midnight and 6am as non-severe storms move through. The biggest impacts from these storms will be heavy rainfall and small hail. Temperatures will settle into the mid 60s overnight.

The storm activity will linger through early Sunday morning before coming to an end mid to late morning. Skies should turn partly cloudy during most of the afternoon allowing temperatures to warm into the low 80s. Dew point temperatures will also be on the rise, making it feel pretty muggy for mid-September.

As a cold front nears the region during the evening storms are expected to redevelop quickly over southeast and eastern Iowa, moving into parts of northwest Illinois around dinner time (5pm-7pm). It’s possible that a few of these storms could be severe, with all modes of severe weather a threat.

The storms should then quickly turn into a line of storms, shifting south of I-88 during the evening, leaving our skies, locally, mostly dry through Sunday night. Counties along and south of I-88 have the best chance for severe weather Sunday evening, but a few gustier storms are possible just to the north of there. Another storm threat returns late Monday night and Tuesday morning.