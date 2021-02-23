Storm track shifts north this week; Warmth and dry skies continue

Quite the change in the weather in just over a week when high temperatures last week struggled to make it much beyond the single digit and teens, compared to the 40 degree warmth we’ve had the last two days. The reason for the change, a shifting jet stream pattern.

Our jet stream winds have been pulled a bit further north, locking much of the Arctic air back north with it. A more west to east flow in the jet stream is currently bringing in a more mild Pacific air mass, from the Pacific Northwest and North Pacific. While this pattern is going to remain somewhat active, with storm systems passing through roughly every other day, the impact those will have on the immediate Stateline will be fairly minimal.

The second low pressure is currently moving through the Upper Great Lakes, drawing up a rather warm air mass – even at 10pm – where temperatures are close to 40 degrees. There is a cold front that will move through Wednesday morning, but the air mass behind the front will be more mild. While temperatures will be cooler than Tuesday, highs will still be remain seasonable for the end of February. Storm systems will continue to bypass the area to the north through the end of the week, but a slightly stronger low could pull up enough moisture Friday night to bring us a light wintry mix of rain and snow late Friday into early Saturday.