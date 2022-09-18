A few light showers will continue to move through northern Illinois Sunday evening as a weak upper level disturbance moves in from the west. A little further south, near Davenport, IA, isolated thunderstorms have developed but those appear to be weakening some as they run into drier air over Illinois.

Through the evening, attention will turn to south-central Iowa as thunderstorms are expected to quickly develop between 7pm and 9pm, turning severe and moving east/southeast. There, all modes of severe weather (tornado, hail and wind) are possible.

As the storms move east, they’ll take a more southeast trek, moving towards west-central Illinois between 8pm and 11pm. However, some storm development to the north is possible and could impact our counties of Whiteside, Carroll, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb after sunset and closer to 9pm. There is a low risk that these storms could be severe with a damaging threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of southeast Iowa, west-central Illinois and far northeast Missouri in an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday evening. It’s in those areas where the greatest risk for severe storms will reside. Any storms that develop will be done between 12am and 2am following the passage of a cold front. Areas of fog are likely to develop by Monday morning with highs Monday afternoon warming into the upper 70s and low 80s.