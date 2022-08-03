We have had a break from the heat and humidity for some time but that did change as early as the start of our work week but today is one of the warmest days we have seen in some time. Similar to yesterday but we are tracking showers and storms so no sunshine like yesterday. Overnight lows early this morning only dropped to 73 degrees making it the warmest record low. This broke our previous warm record low of 66 degrees which was set all the way back in 1912.

Early Wednesday afternoon we have quite the temperature gradient across the Stateline thanks to the showers and storms moving across the area. In areas such as Galena, Monroe, Janesville, and Freeport temperatures are in the mid 70s, while in Rockford, Sterling, Rochelle, and DeKalb temperatures are still in the lower 80s due to a break in the rain. Heat index values are a factor today in a few areas making it feel a bit warmer out there.

Your First Warn Weather Team is watching storms that developed in Iowa and are tracking east/northeast. Currently there are heavy pockets of rain and there have been a few severe thunderstorm warnings but all were north or west of the area. We have seen a few reports of wind damage and there was also thunder and lightning across the Stateline but currently still no severe weather alerts. Storms are expected to move out by Wednesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center had included most of the area in that slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms through later this afternoon. Winds and heavy rain are still the main threats across the Stateline.

Current wind gusts are up to 30-35mph in areas like Sterling and Galena. Windy conditions are expected to continue through Thursday evening.

Dew point temperatures are also much warmer than yesterday, now all Stateline Counties are checking into dew points in the lower to mid 70s which is actually comparable to Florida! Muggy conditions will continue for the next several days. The only time we will see them come down will be Thursday evening into Friday afternoon before they trend upward again.

Overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s across the area thanks to mostly cloudy conditions anticipated overnight. Clouds will decrease through the early morning hours of Thursday paving way for sunshine to return Thursday by mid to late morning. A much more comfortable day is in store for us tomorrow.

After the showers today the next chance of rain will come over the weekend. Saturday and the first half of the weekend look to be good but showers look to develop Saturday overnight into Sunday.

As far as temperatures go over the next few days, that cold front that will pass today will not cool us down for long. Temperatures will rebound back to the upper 80s/lower 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before falling back to near normal for the work week next week.