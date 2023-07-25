It was another hazy afternoon Tuesday as temperatures warmed into the middle to upper 80s, with a few locations reaching 90 degrees. Cloud cover wasn’t as widespread during the afternoon, but the haze did put a little bit of a cap on our overall temperature potential. Skies remain mostly clear through the evening, but a few storms are possible late Tuesday night/early Wednesday with the arrival of a warm front.

These storms will be capable of large hail. Temperatures tonight will remain in the upper 60s and low 70s.

While a few storms are likely Tuesday night, all eyes will be watching what develops upstream during the predawn hours of Wednesday. A storm complex is forecast to develop across the Dakotas, shifting into Minnesota early Wednesday. The path that complex takes next will determine what we experience locally with regards to both storms and temperatures Wednesday afternoon.

There are a couple scenarios that could play out over the next 12-18 hours, both having an impact on our weather locally. The first scenario would be the complex in the Upper Midwest remains weak as it moves into Wisconsin. A cold front trailing the complex will move through before Noon with a few isolated thunderstorms. A few of the stronger storms could produce gusty winds during that time, but the severe threat would develop further to our east. Winds would then quickly shift around to the southwest bringing temperatures into the middle 90s and heat index values close to 100 degrees during the afternoon.

Scenario number two increases our threat for strong/severe storms during the morning and early afternoon as the storm complex moves directly overhead. Thunderstorm potential during the afternoon would be a little less, but temperatures would be a little lower and humidity not as high as a result.

It’s a tricky forecast because a number of factors could impact the exact path this complex takes, most of which are difficult to forecast until the actual event begins to take shape. Regardless, it does appear that there will be storms during the morning – most likely after 8am – with the at least the potential for some gusty winds. Afternoon temperatures will be dependent on any redevelopment or lingering rain/clouds into the early afternoon. Right now, the forecast for Wednesday has a high of 92 degrees – somewhere in the middle of the two scenarios. Be sure to watch Meteorologist Joey Marino in the morning for the latest on the morning storms and potential for afternoon heat.