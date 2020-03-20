Storms Remain Possible Thursday Night

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight all of northern Illinois and much of southern Wisconsin under a slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms late Thursday evening. Much of Thursday has been filled with thick cloud cover, fog, rain and drizzle as a warm front gradually lifts north through central Illinois. Drier air moving into southern Iowa and northern Missouri has prompted the issuance of a Tornado Watch, as a few severe thunderstorms have developed Thursday evening. The majority of the storm activity will remain closer to an area of low pressure, currently located in Iowa, between now and 8pm.

Locally, light showers will continue to lift north as the warm front draws closer to the Stateline. Thunderstorms could develop between 9pm and midnight, with a few of the storms becoming strong, producing hail and gusty winds. While not overly high, there does remain a small tornado threat right along the warm front. However, the overall timing isn’t the greatest for storm development as we continue to lose daytime heating. Winds remain strong aloft and that may be enough to help promote storm development as the warm front moves closer.