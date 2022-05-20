A cold front from this afternoon brings us storm chances tonight and much cooler weather throughout the weekend that remains with us until next week. Tonight, we hold onto chances for some showers and storms, primarily to the Southeast portion of the viewing area.

Temperatures behind the cold front from today drop all the way down into the low 50s across the area, maybe a bit lower where we see some clearing off to the Northwest.

We will hold onto the gloomy conditions as more rain moves through tomorrow, mainly during the day. Temperatures only top out in the low 60s under cloudy skies. We might see some clearing just before sunset.

After this, we will continue to see a pattern suggesting below normal temperatures through all of next week. Our normal high this year should be in the low to mid-70s, but we won’t even get near the 70-degree mark until next weekend.

Our next chance for rain comes in the middle of the week, with the potential to see some heavier rainfall totals as a low pressure passes to the South.

The 7-Day forecast remains below normal with a few rain chances for the middle of the week. Make sure to have the extra jacket and umbrella handy!

For more information on this forecast, watch this clip from the 5PM newscast: