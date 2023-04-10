Decreasing Clouds:

Easter weekend in my opinion gets a 10/10 on the “Joey scale”. Both holy Saturday and Easter Sunday featured wall-to-wall sunshine, with highs peaking in the mid to upper 60s. Now, if you thought this past weekend was beautiful, just wait till you see what the work week holds!

Clouds streaming in from the west will result in a mostly cloudy start to our Monday. While the chances are extremely low, a stray shower or sprinkle may accompany the cloud cover that sits overhead this morning. Around or shortly after mid-day, clouds are expected to gradually decrease, leaving us with a mostly sunny prior to the evening commute. This, along with today’s light southwest wind will allow highs to peak near the 70° mark. Overnight, skies remain mostly clear, with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s before daybreak.

“Rex” Blocking Pattern:

Higher up in the atmosphere, a “Rex” blocking pattern takes shape. This type of blocking pattern forms when high pressure is located to the north of low pressure. In this week’s case, the area of low pressure that becomes “trapped” over the southern Gulf States will help bump the jet stream northward, resulting in a unseasonably warm and dry stretch locally.

Winds kick up a bit out of the southwest for Tuesday, gusting up to 20 mph at times. This, along with the mixed sunshine that will be in place, will give our temperatures a nice boost into the afternoon, peaking in the mid 70s. The temperature climb carries on into the second half of the work week where highs are expected to peak nearly 20° above-average. It’s not out of the question that either Wednesday or Thursday could feature our first 80° day of the year.

Rain Chances Arrive Late:

The low to the south is then released from the grip of the ridge early Friday, lifting northeast into the Great Lakes region by Friday evening. This will quickly turn skies cloudy by Friday’s evening commute, with rain and even thunderstorm chances arriving shortly after. A cold front scheduled to slide through Saturday evening into early Sunday will bring an end to the unseasonably warm stretch, placing us in the low 50s by Sunday.