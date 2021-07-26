Stretch of 90s Continue, Humidity Back on the Rise

Summer Heat:

My, oh, my! That’s a lot of 90-degree days. In fact, Sunday marked the 20th time that the Rockford International Airport observed a high of 90° or higher. Unfortunately, this heat isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as our wind flow remains warm out of the south-southwest. This will likely bring a few more 90-degree days to the Stateline, along with an uptick in our humidity levels.

Remaining Hot:

If you’re heading out the door early this morning, you wouldn’t think with how refreshing it feels that another 90° day lies ahead. Temperatures at most of our local airports are sitting 5° to 10° cooler compared to 24 hours ago, in the upper 50s and low 60s. The combination of an abundance of sunshine, along with today’s warm winds out of the west-southwest will quickly warm our temperatures back into the low 90s by this afternoon. If you plan to be outside, be sure to have plenty of water and a bottle of sunscreen on hand. With the amount of sunshine the Stateline will see today, the UV Index sits at a 9. Thankfully, the humidity won’t be much of issue today, but that can’t be said for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Humidity On The Rise:

Models have been consistent on showing a frontal boundary slowing sinking down from the Great Lakes Tuesday into Wednesday. With the front placed to the north of the Stateline, southwest winds stick around, meaning highs in the 90s are a guarantee, with heat indices approaching the triple-digit mark once again. While not as thick as it has been in previous days, the wildfire smoke that continues to stream in from the west-northwest will remain present. Thin concentrations of smoke remain likely to occur throughout the day today, with slightly thicker smoke moving in for Tuesday. Rain chances remain slim, but get a boost late Wednesday into Thursday morning thanks to a secondary boundary that slides through.