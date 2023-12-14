The month of December has been a warm one with the average monthly temperature (highs and lows) nearly six degrees above the month-to-date average! That number will grow over the next two weeks as temperatures throughout the remainder of the month will likely end up warmer than normal.

The current El Niño pattern is a big factor in the warmth being felt not only across the country, but in other parts of the world. But not every place is experiencing the warmth.

When looking at long-term patterns to help meteorologists determine temperature and precipitation trends, the overall jet stream pattern is a big factor. Winds in the jet stream are driven by temperatures differences, and the stronger those differences are the stronger the winds will be in the jet stream. The latest warmth across the country is being driven by a very strong Pacific jet stream. The air mass associated with the Pacific jet stream is milder than the air mass from Canada or the Arctic. While the strong jet stream winds will produce strong storm systems, they don’t typically carry a lot of cold air. This means as long as the Pacific jet stream remains active and strong, the cold air remains locked to the north.

Long-range outlooks through the end of the month highlight a higher probability for above average temperatures across the Midwest and Great Lakes, including the Stateline. The average high temperature drops to the low 30s by the end of the month, so we’re not talking about a substantial heat wave, but highs running close to 10 degrees above average remain likely. Even though the outlook is for above average temperatures, it’s important to remember that there will be some colder days mixed in. But the overall warmer pattern appears to take us through the end of the month, possibly into the beginning of the new year.