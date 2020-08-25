Strong/severe thunderstorms possible overnight Monday in Wisconsin – A few storms further south early Tuesday

Thunderstorms have been developing over central Wisconsin Monday evening, slowing drifting to the southeast. As the storms move south they’re moving into a little more dry air over southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, limiting how far they spread south. However, upscale growth in storms to the north continues with a few becoming severe warned.
The greatest threat for strong to severe storms will remain north of the Wisconsin/Illinois state line, however some storms may slide just to the south of the Wisconsin/Illinois state border from Janesville to Rockford, and points east, just before sunrise Tuesday. These storms have been developing along a cold front that will slowly push south into southern Wisconsin Tuesday. The front may even slide a little further south into northeast Illinois during the morning. This boundary will then remain stationary through the morning and early afternoon before lifting back north during the late afternoon and evening. After Tuesday, our next storm chance doesn’t arrive until a stronger cold front comes through Friday.