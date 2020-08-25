Strong/severe thunderstorms possible overnight Monday in Wisconsin – A few storms further south early Tuesday

The new work-week is underway and we've got plenty to talk about weather-wise. As many of you made your way out for the early day drive, you may have been greeted to some low-lying fog. With both dew points and temperatures in the upper 60s early on, the high humidity in the atmosphere created a few patchy areas of fog just in time for the morning commute. Thankfully, the fog wasn't very dense and widespread. But it was definitely one of those commutes where conditions could go from clear to foggy in a matter of seconds. Now with the sun fully up, and temperatures quickly rising, any fog should be quick to dissipate, especially by 8-9 AM. The focus then turns to the hot and humid weather that is likely going to stick around for much of the work-week.

After a sun-filled start to our Monday, a few clouds are expected to bubble up by the afternoon, turning skies partly cloudy. Thanks to the sunshine, and light winds out of the west-southwest, high temperatures will climb into the low 90s during the afternoon, with heat indices approaching the upper 90s. Personally, not my cup of tea. But definitely a day to take advantage of your pool if you have one in your backyard. With that being said, please be sure to have plenty of water on hand if your plans do take you outdoors. Also, it's very important to take frequent breaks in the shade, and to limit strenuous activity during the extreme heat so that you don't overwork your body.